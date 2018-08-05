Meghan Markle's sister continues with her attack campaign

The 53-year-old’s rant is the latest in a string of abuse directed towards her successful sister. Picture: Supplied

MEGHAN Markle's sister has today hit out at the Duchess on her birthday telling "Meg" to send their dad a "belated card" after he turned 74.

Samantha Markle unleashed the vitriolic tweet as her half-sister celebrated her 37th birthday - her first as a member of the Royal family.

In a vile tweet she berated her sister, saying it would be "lovely and appropriate" to send their father a card for his July 18 birthday:

Meghan Markle faced yet another slur from her sister. Picture: Twitter

The Sun reported that Samantha's passive aggressive remark about their father comes just a day after she called the Duchess Cruella De Vil in another Twitter rant.

She shared an article that claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "taking a step away from the media spotlight", writing: "OK so Cruella de Vil is retreating LOL.

"Let me know how that works out for you."

She later cryptically added: "There are smoke and mirrors you try to hide things with, but you can't hide from what you see in the mirror."

Meghan's estranged half-sister hasn't held back from commenting on Meghan's new life - despite previously admitting they hadn't spoken in more than a decade.

It comes as tensions in Meghan's family have continued to mount, with dad Thomas Markle recently revealing he hadn't spoken to his daughter for months.

The 74-year-old, who lives in Mexico, said the royals were freezing him out of his daughter's life over his staged paparazzi pictures and controversial interview with Good Morning Britain.

The recluse even suggested his health was in peril, and that he wanted to reconnect with his daughter before his death.

Samantha Markle has previously urged her sister to contact their father, saying the Duchess would be "responsible" if their father died.

The 53-year-old took aim at Meghan after she visited the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition in London, saying: "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough."

She added: "If our father dies, it's on you Meg."

Thomas Markle has given a number of awkward interviews about his daughter and the Royal Family. Picture: Supplied

Friends have since said the chances of Meghan's family rift healing is "zero".

A source close to Meghan told the MailOnline that a reconciliation is no longer on the cards - and that the pair's issues stretch back years.

They said: "There's no chance right now - he's been a complete embarrassment."

This article was originally published inThe Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.