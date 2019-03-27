Menu
Login
BORN TO RIDE: Jean Paul Afflick and Joanne Fysh at Australian Speed Week at Lake Gairdner where they both set records.
BORN TO RIDE: Jean Paul Afflick and Joanne Fysh at Australian Speed Week at Lake Gairdner where they both set records. Afflick Land Speed Racing Team
News

Salt fever inspires Byron speedster

Christian Morrow
by
27th Mar 2019 3:34 PM

AFFLICK Land Speed Racing Team are back from Australian Speed Week with another two Aussie records.

This time team member Joanne Fysh has set the Women's Australian Speed Record for 50cc motorcycle out on the salt at Lake Gairdner in South Australia.

"It was scary but very exciting to compete,” said Ms Fysh.

"Salt racing fever has got a hold of me and I can't wait to do it all again, maybe next year at Australian Speed Week.

"It was so much fun especially to have all the support from the team and our sponsors.”

Fellow team member Jean-Paul Afflick set the Australian 50cc sidecar speed record as well.

The team travelled to Lake Gairdner for what turned out to be an interrupted week of competition.

"It was 45C out on the salt for the first two days and then the whole track had to be cleared one day due to a severe lightning storm,” said Jean Paul.

"Salt is a great conductor of electricity so you don't want to be out there in a storm.”

"We really want to say a huge thanks to our local sponsors, Eastpoint Signs and Bay Seafood.”

aaa racing afflick land speed racing team australian speed week joanne fysh lake gairdner
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Ballina stays Green

    Ballina stays Green

    News GREENS' Tamara Smith back on the job after victory and blames Labor for Shooters' success

    Old sewerage plant plan panned

    Old sewerage plant plan panned

    News Sewerage plan panned

    Markets seek a temporary home

    Markets seek a temporary home

    News Byron markets looking for a home.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia