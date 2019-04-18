Sally's story of hope

THIS week I caught up with Byron Boardriders Life Member, Sally Miller.

Sal and her family were attending the Kirra Teams and Quiky Pro competition, something she and husband Lee have been doing for many years this year catching up with with Australian Professional Womens surfer, Sally Fitzgibbon.

Sally Fitzgibbon gives Amelia Miller a hug. Contributed

For those of us in our community fortunate enough to know her, Sally Miller is one amazing woman, mother, wife and teacher.

Sally reflected back on 2016 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and she shared the story of her journey.

She told me when she was first diagnosed she cried for weeks, and like many women in the same situation, she asked herself why.

Sally then underwent some heavy medical treatment which resulted in her hair falling out. She was beside herself but always more concerned for her four children and husband Lee, wondering how they would get by without her.

Looking for reassurance, Sally went to the library researching in the pages of some powerful books that helped get her mind in the right place and create a positive path for her to follow.

Its been doctor and specialists appointments every three weeks since 2016 but Sally said that being loved by her friends and community, and seeing just how much everyone cared for her, Lee and their family has been unbelievable.

The good news is Sal has the all clear, but will still undergo regular check ups. How lucky are we as a community and club to have a family like the Millers?

Club News: On the surfing scene, boardriders members have been competing at Coffs Harbour in the Oz Grom Cup which covers ages from 10 and under to 16 and under in boys and girls. The contest is run by former World Tour surfer and legend Lee Winkler with results coming later this week.

Last Friday night a few club members went along to the Community Centre to watch the film Momentum Generation which had been organised by Ben Miller.

The film tells the story of Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Taylor Steele, Shane Dorian and others growing up together in California and Hawaii.

It's a story of their ups and downs and the surfing ability they possessed with one in particular destined to be the greatest surfer ever and win 11 World Titles.

Of course a big congratulations to Taylor Steele for an amazing movie.

Immediately after the movie, moviegoers were treated to a Q&A with Kelly Slater, Taylor Steele and Jack Johnson who answered questions for a solid hour in an extremely relaxed atmosphere.

It was an absolutely awesome night. Thanks again to Ben Miller.