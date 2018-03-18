Menu
FOR SALE: Ex-soft drink factory building now on market

Tom Gillespie
by

WANT to buy a former soft drink factory? There's one available right now for just $270,000.

The building that used to house one of the Toowoomba region's most beloved soft drink factories is on the market.

Crows Nest Soft Drinks moved from 22 Toowoomba Rd last year to its new facilities on Charlotte St.

The old building is now for sale with Re/Max Crows Nest, which highlighted it as an investment opportunity.

"Exposure you could only dream of on the Toowoomba Rd into and out of Crows Nest," agent Kev Perry wrote in the online listing.

The 200sq m property features four rooms and is within the CBD precinct of Crows Nest.

According to RP Data, the property was last sold in 2013 to the Cole family for $205,000.

For more information, check out the listing or call Kev Perry on 0408 108 785.

 

