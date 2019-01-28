Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga dealt a blow at SAG Awards
A STAR Is Born actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been dealt a blow at the SAG Awards today, after Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek beat him to a gong.
Malek won the category for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
He was also up against Christian Bale from Vice, Viggo Mortensen from Green Book and John David Washington who starred in BlacKKKlansman.
Cooper's loss makes the Oscars race anyone's guess after Malek took the Golden Globe and Bale won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor.
Lady Gaga lost out to Glenn Close for The Wife. They were up against Emily Blunt of Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman from The Favourite and Melissa McCarthy from Can You Ever Forgive Me?.
Gaga will face off against Close, Colman, McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio for the Best Actress Academy Award. She is also nominated for Best Original Song Oscar.
Their film A Star Is Born also lost to Black Panther in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The cast also beat BlacKKKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians.
It comes after Alan Alda has been given a standing ovation.
The legendary actor of M*A*S*H fame was given the SAG Life Achievement Award by Tom Hanks.
He came to the stage with a massive round of applause as the room stood up, and he told the audience it was "hard to describe what it feels like to see my fellow actors, colleagues, heroes" in front of him.
Alda had a powerful message about trying to see the world through other people's eyes: "Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do."
"Let's have fun, let's keep searching," he said.
"We can't solve everytihg but it wouldn't hurt."
Earlier, Australia's Margot Robbie lost out to Emily Blunt in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots.
The other nominees were Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).
Host Megan Mullally of Will & Grace fame also made jokes about this year's film nominees in her opening monologue.
"They cast black people in Black Panther…Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians…and a Green Book in Green Book," she said.
Mullally also mentioned Lady Gaga, telling her from the stage: "Honey, you are crushing it." She said that in addition to her nominated role in A Star Is Born, and having a Las Vegas residency, she also does Mullally's eyeliner.
She also shouted out to Emma Stone, who just turned 30.
"Our condolences ... looking forward to your reverse mortgage loan commericals," she said.
In announcing the first award with Alec Baldwin, Mullally asked him to "give it to her" in what was meant to be a jokey sexual tone that viewers felt was cringeworthy.
One person on Twitter described it as "very bizarre sexual back and forth", while another suggested it was "ridiculous".
The show kicked off with its traditional collection of actors discussing their craft, including Mike Myers, Yara Shahidi and Geoffrey Owens, the Cosby Show actor who said his side job working at Trader Joe's has actually worked out pretty well.
Darren Criss has won best male actor in a TV limited series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, beating Hugh Grant, Bill Pullman, and Anthony Hopkins. "Boys, we got nominated with Anthony Hopkins," Criss said.
"That's a feather in my cap I never could have imagined."
Oscar-nominated Mahersala Ali won male actor in a supporting role for Green Book.
"The more I'm fortunate and blessed enough to do this work, the more I need the rest of you in this room," Ali said thanking co-star Viggo Mortensen "for making me better."
The SAGs celebrate a 25th anniversary today, with some of Hollywood's biggest names vying for a gong.
FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS BELOW:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKKKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKKKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place - WINNER
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Star is Born
Black Panther - WINNER
BlacKKKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - WINNER
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark - WINNER
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - WINNER
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
Glow
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Glow - WINNER
Marvel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther - WINNER
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Alan Alda