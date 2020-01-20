Safety, traffic concerns over proposed $19.3m development

An artist's impression of shop top housing at the proposed mixed use development.

A $19.3 million mixed use development proposed for Byron Bay is on public exhibition.

In the proposal, lodged with Byron Shire Council in November, developers Graham and Jason Dunn of JGD Developments are seeking approval for two buildings comprising commercial spaces and two storeys of shop top housing at 139 Jonson St.

The plans include a total of 28 units for permanent housing.

Residents can have their say on the development application until February 7.

In a statement, the developer said the proposal was "the first in at least five years" to "provide for permanent residential accommodation with no holiday letting" in the Byron CBD.

They said they had worked with neighbours in Browning St for two years and removed a fourth storey which was included in a previous application, refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel in November, 2018.

A child care centre and short term accommodation was also removed from previous plans for the site.

They said while some residents were concerned about access to the site through Ruskin Lane, this was governed by the council's Development Control Plan, while an engineering review found access through Jonson St would create "safety concerns".

They said only 5.8 per cent of the proposal was above the council's 9m height limit "because of the slope of the site".

"We listened to community feedback through our community consultation process which included press advertisements, a letterbox drop to 725 neighbours, a site notice and a comprehensive website," the statement said.

Nearby landowner Annette Feletti said residents held "serious concerns" for safety in Ruskin Lane if the development is accessed from that side. Ms Feletti said they feared this could set a precedent for other residential lanes.

"We want the development to go ahead," she said.

"(They have) every right to develop the land.

"What we want is council to show leadership and to drive a meaningful discussion of the technicalities of the safety issues and the traffic flow issues in (both) locations.

"I'd like council to consider the objective merits of Jonson St versus Ruskin Lane access."

She said they hoped to continue "respectful discussions" with other parties.

The DA is available on the council'