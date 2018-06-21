Invisible safety feature stops truck crash

THERE is one instalment on Australian roads that most motorists may not realise is there, or if they do they likely don't know just how important it is.

It looks like a regular barrier that lines a lot of highways and motorways but it is responsible for saving countless lives on our roads.

Heart-stopping footage of a truck losing control and driving into oncoming traffic proves how much of a difference this safety feature can make.

The dash cam video was captured along the M7 in NSW and shows a truck crashing through the strip dividing the lanes and coming out on the opposite side of the road.

Thankfully the wire barrier stops the truck from causing damage to the other vehicles by slowing the vehicle down dramatically.

The truck can be seen swerving from the opposite side of the road towards oncoming traffic. Picture: Dash cam owners Australia

According to Transport NSW there are three main types of safety barriers used in the state to reduce the severity of crashes.

The first is a wire rope barrier, like the one shown in the video, and are made up of tensioned wire supported by steel posts.

It is a flexible barrier that stretches to absorb the force of the crash and divert the vehicle away from other motorists.

Other safety instalments include steel W-beam barriers that are semi-ridged and more solid than the wire rope barrier. They are made up of steel rails mounted on posts but still allow for a bit of flexibility on impact.

The last type is a concrete safety barrier and is designed to bring the car to a stop almost instantly but they have no flexibility.

It then crashes through and is thankfully slowed down by the wire barrier. Picture: Dash cam owners Australia

Research by Monash University found that the wire rope barriers significantly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in crashes as opposed to the less flexible options. This is because the barrier dissipates the energy of the crash away from others as the rope bends to deflect and contain the vehicle.

Social media users commented on the video, speculating that the crash could have been a lot worse if it weren't for the barriers.

"I'm sure that truckie was thankful those wires helped slow him down, I'd hate to think of the outcome otherwise," one person wrote.

"Wow didn't realise it slowed that truck so much! Good idea with the wires," another said.

One person added: "Great reflexes to miss that & the wire rope certainly helped. Poor guy in the tipper must of sh*t himself when he saw all the opposite traffic stopped all of a sudden. He probably saved a few lives by turning onto the medium strip. Hope no one was hurt."