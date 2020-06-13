Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The funeral of Archie Gouldson, who was tragically killed in a crash near Roma, is being livestreamed to allow the community to say goodbye. WATCH HERE
The funeral of Archie Gouldson, who was tragically killed in a crash near Roma, is being livestreamed to allow the community to say goodbye. WATCH HERE
Breaking

SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember ‘loved’ Archie

by Chris Clarke
13th Jun 2020 11:13 AM

FRIENDS and family of beloved Churchie student Archie Gouldson are this morning saying goodbye to the boy "loved by everyone".

Archie died alongside 10-year-old Jack Cameron in a tragic 4WD crash on a rural property near Roma on May 24.

His funeral is being livestreamed today.

The funeral of Archie Gouldson is being livestreamed now to allow his family, friends and the community to say goodbye. You can click through here to watch the service. RIP Archie

Posted by Courier Mail on Friday, 12 June 2020

Archie's father, Faran Gouldson, who is the well-known director of Gouldson Legal, spoke to The Courier-Mail yesterday about his son's legacy, calling him "a beautiful young man".

"Archie was loved by everyone, and hated by none. One of his close mates said 'Archie was the only one who accepted me for me. He never made me feel uncomfortable. He was just the best'" Mr Gouldson said.

"He was engaging, considerate, well mannered, and downright funny. He was a beautiful young man on the cusp of the rest of his life, stolen from us way too early."

Originally published as SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember 'loved' Archie

archie gouldson editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        Gyms pumped about reopening

        premium_icon Gyms pumped about reopening

        Sport GYMS around the Northern Rivers can reopen with up to 20 clients from June 13.

        Calls for clarity to help small businesses prepare

        premium_icon Calls for clarity to help small businesses prepare

        Business WITH plans to let crowds back into stadiums, business owners ask for a timeline to...

        Splendour cancellation’s ‘massive’ impact on region

        premium_icon Splendour cancellation’s ‘massive’ impact on region

        News THERE will be a flow on effect far beyond the entertainment industry.

        Tweed leaders rally for funding to prevent another tragedy

        premium_icon Tweed leaders rally for funding to prevent another tragedy

        News MP and councillor rally for funding to increase shark mitigation