Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

SAD FIND: The sister of man who was reported missing said the body of her brother Benjamin Cornford, was found in bushland north of Evans Head on February 3, 2021.

SAD FIND: The sister of man who was reported missing said the body of her brother Benjamin Cornford, was found in bushland north of Evans Head on February 3, 2021.

The sister of a man, who took his own life on the Northern Rivers a week after was reported missing, has spoken out about the mental health challenges he was facing.

On January 28, Benjamin Cornford was reported as missing by his family from his home in Labrador, Queensland.

Shortly afterwards Danille Cornford posted an emotional message on social media imploring her brother to let them know he was OK.

“Please come home safely my brother,” she wrote.

“We love and miss you so much champ!”

A week later his body was found in bushland at the Broadwater National Park, north of Evans Head.

Earlier in the week, Ms Cornford revealed in her post that her brother was dealing with mental health issues.

“Our much loved family member Benjamin Cornford is currently missing and we are desperate to locate him,” she posted.

“He was last seen at a friend’s house in Labrador, Queensland on Thursday night, January 28th at approximately 9.30pm and hasn’t been sighted since.

“Concerns for his welfare were raised when he failed to pick his son up on Saturday morning as per usual and no contact was made beforehand to make other arrangements, which is totally out of character!

“He did not turn up to work in Tweed Heads on Friday and his mobile phone is turned off. “Ben does suffer from a medical condition so we are desperate to find him and get him the help he needs.”

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith confirmed a search party had located a man’s body at 2pm yesterday (February 3, 2021) in the Boradwater National Park.

“We will be formally confirming his identity through a forensic process,” he said.

“Then we will be preparing a report for the coroner.”

Anyone with any additional information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

If you or someone you know needs assistance:

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or https://www.lifeline.org.au/

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or at www.beyondblue.org.au