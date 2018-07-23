Who Is America: How reality star was duped

US Bachelor star Corinne Olympios claims she was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen for his new series Who is America?

US BACHELOR In Paradise star Corinne Olympios had recently made headlines for an alleged controversial sexual assault that took place while on set of the popular reality show. Now, she's back in the news after outing herself as the latest person to be tricked by Sacha Baron Cohen into an interview for his new Showtime series Who Is America?

The reality star was swayed into participating in an "uncomfortable interview-photo shoot" as well as a segment tied to the "child with gun thing," all the while convinced that she was being given a reality star of the year award.

"He played this crazy Italian man. He was screaming in a cheesy Italian accent the whole time, I was like, 'What's this dude's problem?'" she recounted in a new interview with The Daily Beast .

Olympios will reportedly feature in an upcoming episode.

She soon, however, grew quite wary of her interviewer's tactics.

"So I'm answering all the questions, I'm saying all the stuff he's telling me to say, I'm visibly getting upset, and they were just trying to keep me calm basically," she said. "And finally I just got so upset and was like, 'What is going on here, this is really crazy, you guys are asking me really unprofessional things.' And they were like, 'Don't worry, you're doing really great,' and I was like, I know I'm doing great. You guys are the problem here.'"

She also recalled being forced to stay in the warehouse, even when she attempted to leave. "I'm like, 'Are you guys kidnapping me? I don't get it.' It was like, 'You're holding me here against my will, what the f**k is going on? You guys are f***ing out of your minds.'

"I was like grabbing every cameraman, like, 'Am I going to die? Am I okay?'"

Olympios left still not knowing what the purpose of the bizarre interview was, until months later, when Who Is America? was announced. While she was somewhat relieved, she was saddened by how her manipulated comments could come across to viewers.

"I started crying. I was like, 'Everyone's going to think I'm a supporter of children with guns and I said that I helped cure ebola and that I went to Africa for three months, everyone knows I didn't live in Africa for three months.'"

As far as how she feels about Cohen as a television personality? "I think he's great," she said. "I'm so excited to be a part of his new project." So even though she was duped, there clearly isn't any ill will between the two.

Cohen went undercover to speak to pro-gun figures during the show’s premiere.

This story originally appeared in Decider and is republished here with permission.