How a rookie officer saved a newborn

by Paul Purcell
22nd Aug 2018 1:37 PM

A ROOKIE police officer has helped save the life of a just-born baby girl who was not breathing in a car outside the Flinders Medical Center.

The probationary constable was with his partner at the hospital for another matter when a car pulled up quickly to the emergency department ramp at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Its driver was repeatedly beeping the horn which caught the officers' attention.

In the car, they found a woman holding her just-born infant daughter - and the little girl was not breathing.

The junior officer picked up the child and gently patted and soothed her until she began breathing.

Medical staff soon came to help and the mother and child were admitted to the hospital.

The rookie's partner later called the hospital to check on the welfare of mother and child. Fortunately, both are safe and healthy.

SA Police say emergency birth procedures aren't included in the standard Police Academy curriculum.

