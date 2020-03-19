Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
Crime

SA father charged over death of baby

19th Mar 2020 8:29 PM

A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his baby in 2017.

Police charged the 30-year-old Mount Gambier man on Thursday over the death of the six-week-old baby girl, who was taken to Whyalla Hospital in respiratory arrest and with serious injuries in June 2016.

She was transferred to the Women's and Children's Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The man is due to appear before the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

Originally published as SA father charged over death of baby

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

crime domestic violence manslaughter violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: The top four places for coffee in Byron

        VOTE NOW: The top four places for coffee in Byron

        Lifestyle HERE are your nominations for the places with the best coffee in Byron.

        Bluesfest boss reveals future of music festival

        premium_icon Bluesfest boss reveals future of music festival

        News BLUESFEST 2020 was cancelled earlier this week.

        BREAKING: Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon BREAKING: Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        News Fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed this afternoon

        Three rescued after narrowly escaping a crash in super yacht

        premium_icon Three rescued after narrowly escaping a crash in super yacht

        News THE super yacht had a close call with rocks at Cape Byron.