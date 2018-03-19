Menu
Login
News

Weatherill to quit as Marshall prepares for power

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill (left), South Australian Opposition Leader Stephen Marshall (centre) and SA Best leader Nick Xenophon are seen at the SA Press Club for the leaders' public debate in Adelaide, Friday, February 2, 2018. (AAP Image/Roy Vandervegt)
South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill (left), South Australian Opposition Leader Stephen Marshall (centre) and SA Best leader Nick Xenophon are seen at the SA Press Club for the leaders' public debate in Adelaide, Friday, February 2, 2018. (AAP Image/Roy Vandervegt)
by Tristan Willes

LIBERAL leader Steven Marshall has met with Governor Hieu van Le to begin the formal process of becoming Premier following his decisive victory over Jay Weatherill.

Mr Weatherill met earlier with the Governor to tell him he was resigning as Premier before announcing he would also stand down as Labor leader.

As all three leaders addressed the media on Sunday, SA Best leader Nick Xenophon ruled out returning to federal politics after failing to win a seat in the House of Assembly.

Three seats still hang in the balance â€" Adelaide (the CBD and inner northern suburbs), Heysen (the Adelaide Hills) and Mawson (southern suburbs, Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island).

Adelaide came back into contention for Labor in Sunday counting and is now too close to call, with the Liberals slightly ahead. Heysen looks increasingly likely to end up with the Liberals rather than SA Best, and uncertainty around preference flows mean Mawson is on a knife-edge.

Mr Weatherill conceded last night, paving the way for Mr Marshall to begin forming his new government.

Mr Marshall, meanwhile, has told a media conference he will implement all of the pledges made by the Liberals during the election campaign.

Topics:  editors picks premier south asutralia weatherill

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners