Ryan’s secret Bachelor past exposed

Dumped Bachelorette contestant Ryan Anderson has once again changed his story about his reality TV show past.

Ryan, who was sent packing in last night's emotional rose ceremony, led Angie to believe earlier in the season that he had never applied for The Bachelorette before and only did so because he knew she was the star.

"I'm here for you and you only," he told her on their first date. "I wouldn't have signed up had it been anyone else."

But Ryan was later exposed as a liar when Angie quizzed her suitors in an honesty session.

"Was this the first season of The Bachelorette you applied for?" she asked.

They all said no, apart from Ryan.

"What a question," he stuttered. "I guess I'll explain that to Angie because … I don't think you're aware that I went through the audition for Ali's (Oetjen) season (which aired in 2018). And, I never heard back."

Angie was livid after Ryan's confession, saying to the camera, "He said his biggest (deal breaker) is lying, and I feel like he's just lied to me".

Ryan attempted to explain himself later in the series, telling Angie: "I didn't know it was her (Ali). If I hadn't of been asked, I wouldn't have gone out of my way to apply. But in this instance, knowing it was you, I was going to do everything humanly possible to get onto it."

Ali Oetjen picked Taite Radley in last year's Bachelorette finale.

Ryan fronted the media this morning after being booted off the show and changed his story again, saying he actually auditioned to be The Bachelor, not a contestant on Ali's season of The Bachelorette.

"At the stage in my life when that all went down I'd been asked to apply for a multitude of dating shows, and I knocked back a tonne of them," he told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O.

"I was just at the stage where I wanted to just do something so I got flown over to Melbourne, did an audition. I wasn't actually sure what it was for at that stage. I was under the impression it was for Ali's season. That wasn't the case."

Ryan said his memory "sorta just failed" on the show when he was asked if he'd auditioned before, and he decided to "just go with it".

"It was actually for The Bachelor," he told Kyle and Jackie O about his previous audition.

"I was in a pretty bad headspace and I would have made a sh*t bachelor anyway to be honest at that stage in my life. So I'm glad it eventuated into nothing.

Ryan on The Bachelorette.

Angie Kent is this year's star of The Bachelorette.

"I really thought nothing of it because it was put well into the back of my mind, but had I known it was going to be made into a mountain I would have brought it straight up from the get go."

Ryan said on radio this morning that he only applied for this year's season of The Bachelorette because he wanted to get to know Angie, whom he'd interacted with before on social media.

"We'd just comment on each other's posts," he said. "I saw that Angie was announced as the bachelorette so I applied."

Angie will tonight pick between Carlin Sterritt and Timm Hanly in The Bachelorette finale that airs at 7.30pm on Channel 10.