Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Ryan Adams will hit Australia & NZ on his biggest Australian headline shows to date in May, and he has just announced an extra gig in Byron Bay.

Ryan Adams, 42, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

He is best known for his prolific solo career, during which he has released fifteen albums, and as a former member of alternative country band Whiskeytown, with whom he recorded three studio albums.

The local show has been promised as an exclusive, intimate headline gig.

Adams' latest album, Prisoner is being hailed as one of the best of his career to date.

All Australian shows - including the new Byron Bay date - will include support by Middle Kids.