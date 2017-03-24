News

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Javier Encalada
| 24th Mar 2017 10:14 AM
Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.
Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Ryan Adams will hit Australia & NZ on his biggest Australian headline shows to date in May, and he has just announced an extra gig in Byron Bay.

Ryan Adams, 42, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

He is best known for his prolific solo career, during which he has released fifteen albums, and as a former member of alternative country band Whiskeytown, with whom he recorded three studio albums.

The local show has been promised as an exclusive, intimate headline gig.

Adams' latest album, Prisoner is being hailed as one of the best of his career to date.

All Australian shows - including the new Byron Bay date - will include support by Middle Kids.

  • At The Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Wednesday, May 24. Tickets for this exclusive show will go on sale on Monday 27 March at 10am (local time) viaoztix.com.au. There is no pre-sale.
Topics:  byron bay music northern rivers entertainment ryan adams tour whatson

