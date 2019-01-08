SOCK ARSON: Man admits setting fire to speed camera twice

BUSY CAMERA: New speed camera operational along Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye, at the site of the Hornby girls’ fatality.

BUSY CAMERA: New speed camera operational along Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye, at the site of the Hornby girls’ fatality. Iain Curry

A MAN who twice tried to set a speed camera alight - including an attempt using a sock soaked in accelerant - has admitted the crimes, a court has heard.

Russell Terrence Weribone, 40, of Reynella, pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging a traffic safety camera in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court has previously heard the single father-of-two and self-employed electrician had been released from custody just hours before committing the property damage offences, having been bailed on charges of indecent language and graffiti.

Russell Weribone leaves the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 8. Picture: AAP Image/Sam Wundke

Police previously alleged that at 12.30am on November 14, 2018, Weribone tried to set fire to the traffic safety camera at the corner of Anzac Highway and Greenhill Rd. That fire, caught on CCTV, was extinguished - but Weribone allegedly returned at 3.45am to try again, this time using a fuel-soaked sock.

Police alleged Weribone was found a short time later, and a short distance away, in a car matching that seen on the CCTV footage.

On Tuesday, Weribone also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to truly answer police questions in March 2018. The court heard those questions were about the identity of the driver of a vehicle.

His lawyer told the court guilty pleas were likely to be entered for a third set of offences.

Outside court Weribone declined to comment about the case before getting in his car and twice driving past and yelling out to members of the media.

After a previous court appearance, Weribone took off his shirt to mask his face in full view of television cameras, denied he was the man reporters had just seen inside and asked "what's a sock", before flexing his arms, dropping some of his belongings and leaving to find a taxi.

He is next expected to appear in court for sentencing submissions in March.