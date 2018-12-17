Menu
News

Veteran’s plea after sick theft

by Ally Foster
17th Dec 2018 7:04 AM

A war veteran has erected a heartbreaking sign out the front of his home after the bullet riddled Australian flag he took when serving in Vietnam was stolen.

The sign was spotted outside of a home in Hawthorne, Brisbane and a picture was shared to the Facebook group Meanwhile in Australia.

"Who ever stole my Australian flag please consider returning it. I have had it since South Vietnam 1965. Reward offered (it has 2 bullet holes in it)," the sign read.

Social media users were quick to share their disgust at the despicable act.

"How f***ing unAustralian … dog act," one person wrote.

"People have no respect anymore," another wrote.

One added: "It's just disgusting why would you steal a flag."

