RUSH HOUR: Reporter groped during live cross

by Ally Foster
20th Jun 2018 7:18 AM

 

A creep brazenly groped and smooched a TV journalist as she reported on the World Cup from Russia.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran, a reporter for German TV news channel Deutsche Welle, was broadcasting from the city of Saransk last week - before the first match even kicked off - when a man in a backward baseball hat jumped into the shot, grabbed her breast and kissed her on the cheek.

Theran didn't let the sleazy intruder faze her - and kept on reporting.

She then posted a video of the attack to her Instagram, writing, "We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving."

"I share the joy of football, but we must identify the line between affection and harassment," the Columbia native added.

Commenters on the video, which has been viewed over 3,000 times, were outraged.

"These things should not happen! You are intelligent, beautiful and a great woman," wrote one woman.

Someone else added: "You handled yourself really well but the man is a first-class imbecile and disrespectful."

The man hasn't yet been identified.

6:10am

Woolworths plastic bag ban begins

Starting from today single-use plastic bags will be banned in all Woolworth stores across Australia.

Woolworths and Coles joined a push in July last year to dramatically reduce the amount of plastic bags used in the country, setting a deadline of June 30, 2018 for their store to stop offering them to customers.

Woolworths later brought this deadline forward to June 20, with shoppers now having to bring their own re-usable bags or buy some in store.

The ban will affect customers shopping at the retailer's supermarkets, BWS, Metro and petrol outlets in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

The bags were already banned under state legislation in Tasmania, South Australia, the ACT and Northern Territory.

Woolworths and Coles have also recently announced plans to slash the amount of plastic wrapping on fresh fruit and vegetables in response to demand from shoppers.

A reusable synthetic fibre insulated bag that Woolworths sells for $2.49 each. Picture: Brendan Radke
