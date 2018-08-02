Man’s revenge on cheating bride
A jilted lover is flogging his cheating wife-to-be's €3000 ($AU4727) wedding dress online for €750 ($AU1181) - to blow on an all-day bender.
The scorned fiance has vowed to get revenge by using the money from the dress to splash on beer, hookers and a trip to Galway Races.
The advert on Irish website Done Deal starts with an elegant description of the "floor-length, classic, ivory" dress which is "ideal for your dream day".
He wrote: "This dress should have been my Compulsive Lying, Deceitful, Thieving, Unfaithful, Stunningly beautiful fiance's.
"But the grass was greener in London."
The scorned husband-to-be adds: "Quick sale appreciated, the proceeds shall be spent as follows:- 20% Beer 20% Hookers 20% Gambling (Galway Races)."
He then corrects himself, by saying: "5% more on beer and ........ to hell with it 35% more on Hookers."
This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission. Read more.