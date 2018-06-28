Menu
Login
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

RUSH HOUR: Cyclist targeted by cruel attack

by Ally Foster
28th Jun 2018 6:34 AM

SHOCKING footage shows a thug reaching out of a car window and pushing a terrified cyclist off the road.

The disturbing clip, filmed from inside the moving vehicle, shows the biker user somersaulting violently into a bush.

As the biker crashes at considerable speed, other men in the car are heard laughing at the cruel assault.

While it is unclear where or when the incident took place, it appears to have happened on a country road.

The unnamed attacker was wearing a light blue T-shirt and has short, dark hair which is greying at the sides.

The video first emerged on a Facebook group named Have A Whinge.

-Read more at The Sun

Related Items

Show More
cycling cyclists editors picks road rage

Top Stories

    'Crude but honest' comedy by Alex Williamson

    'Crude but honest' comedy by Alex Williamson

    Whats On THE YouTube celebrity, comedian and actor brings his latest show to the Northern Rivers this weekend.

    OPINION: All well within my technical area

    OPINION: All well within my technical area

    News Who will be the real winner of the world cup

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    News Byron Council appoints new GM

    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    News Meteorite land s in Byron Public School

    Local Partners