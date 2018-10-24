Menu
Login
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Offbeat

X-rated mistake in wedding photo

by Ally Foster
24th Oct 2018 8:49 AM

A picture of a bride and groom taken from an unfortunate angle has turned an innocent wedding snap into something very rude.

The picture was uploaded to Imgur and caused many users to do a double take while they tried to process what was actually going on - can you figure it out?

Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur

The picture shows a bride and groom speaking at their reception surrounding by wedding guests.

However, at first glance the unfortunate placement of a woman's arm makes it look as though the bride has her bare butt on display.

The uploader captioned the snap: "Party in the front, business in the back."

Many users were tricked by the hilarious optical illusion, with one writing: "Ya had me there for half a second."

"My 4 year old saw this and said mummy why is her butt out," another said.

Related Items

Show More
double take editors picks photograph wedding picture

Top Stories

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News New events light up the program for the 121st edition

    • 24th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    News Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    Local Partners