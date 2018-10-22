Menu
Login
Horror fight at Dominos. Picture: 7 News/Twitter
Horror fight at Dominos. Picture: 7 News/Twitter
News

Domino’s staff caught in horror brawl

by Ally Foster
22nd Oct 2018 7:30 AM

WORKERS at a Domino's in Bondi Junction were forced to intervene when a massive brawl between customers broke out in the store over the weekend.

Footage obtained by Seven News shows terrified staff attempting to break up a fight after customers started punching each other on Saturday night.

People were seen fleeing the store as a group of men started punching and kicking customers to the ground.

In the video the men can be heard shouting from inside the store before one throws a punch and knocks his victim to the ground, sparking an all out brawl between customers.

Workers were forced to rush in and break up the fight.

By the time police arrived at the scene a short time later all of the people involved had reportedly fled.

Related Items

brawl domino's editors picks pizza

Top Stories

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather A MAN has been killed by lightning at a racecourse in central western NSW as storms hit the state.

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    News A resident is pleading for safety works following a fatal crash

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    News GET ready for the film festival of epic proportions

    Enjoy a party in the park

    Enjoy a party in the park

    News ENJOY a picnic in the park this weekend

    Local Partners