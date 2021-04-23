Menu
Stolen car dumped in Bakers Creek. Picture: Lillian Watkins
‘Running amok’: The motivations behind region’s car thefts

Lillian Watkins
23rd Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Police have revealed the motivation and strategy behind the mass spike in car thefts in the Mackay and Whitsunday region following the arrest of 14 individuals.

A key element of these thefts was the disposal of the vehicles in waterways and setting the vehicles alight.

Mackay Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the offenders believed to be responsible were aged between 15 and 25 years old and were likely the same group that targeted the Airlie Beach region.

Inspector Armitt said monetary gain was not the primary objective and believed the offenders were out to cause "as much damage as possible".

"We believe it was largely fuelled by drugs and just running amok," Inspector Armitt said.

Police believe the offenders were opportunistic in their targets.

"The group would transport themselves in a stolen car to a street in a selected suburb and systematically try out the door handles in each vehicle parked along that street," Detective Armitt said.

"If the door handles were locked they would move on, if open they would steal contents, and if they found keys they would steal the vehicle."

Inspector Armitt said he believed the disposal of the vehicles were an attempt by the group to dispose of evidence.

He said the group had attempted to evade police in stolen vehicles on multiple occasions.

"We disengaged from pursuits due to the age of the young offenders and the risk to the community," he said.

The alleged offenders have been arrested and charged with a combined 83 offences including property, drug and firearm offences.

