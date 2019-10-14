Run Byron, run for a cause this weekend

GO! The thirteenth annual Byron Bay Lighthouse Run will be held this Sunday.

NORTHERN Rivers-based youth mental health service Headspace will get a boost from the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run this year.

The thirteenth annual fundraiser run will kick off this Sunday at Clarkes Beach Carpark in Byron Bay.

Service Manager of Headspace Lismore, Teri King, was thrilled that the centre will be receiving 50% of all proceeds to better support young people who are going through a tough time.

"We plan to put part of the donations towards establishing social, therapeutic and educational groups and workshops for young people and their family members,” Ms King said.

"Additionally funds will go towards setting up Telehealth psychiatry at the centre.

"We know there is a lack of psychiatry services in the region and hear the community's need for these services to be affordable.”

Event organiser Lisa Parkes said the run has grown from humble beginnings with much in-kind support from volunteers and local business sponsorship.

"The organisers take no money from the event at all - all money raised goes to charity,” Ms Parkes said.

"The run selects two new charities every five years.

"We are really excited to be supporting Headspace Lismore and the great work they do for young people in our region.”

Participants can register for the 10km run, 6km walk or 1km kid's dash.

To register or for more information, go to byronbaylighthouserun.com.au.