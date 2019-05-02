Menu
DISGRACE: Graffiti at the Byron Bay rugby sheds.
News

Rugby club fed up with graffiti attacks

2nd May 2019 12:15 PM

BYRON Bay Rugby and Cricket Clubs have had a gutfull of vandals and the mindless graffiti attacks thathave taken place overthe years on their clubhouse.

The final straw for the rugby club came when theclubhouse, located adjacent to the Memorial Gates in Marvell St, ByronBay, was freshly painted in time for Anzac Day last week only to be defaced again over the weekend.

The nearby pump house, which was decorated with murals, has also been attacked recently.

"With funds donated during the recent state election campaign we installed sensor lights around the club,” vice-president Tim Ahearn said.

"This is the fourth time we have completely painted the club, not to mention the many times we have patched up the the graffiti.

"The club is now looking to install CCTV cameras to identify to culprits and deter any more attacks.”

Anyone with information regarding vandalism should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

byron rugby club crimestoppers graffiti vandalism marvell street byron bay memorial gates
Byron Shire News

