Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

OM forced into embarassing apology

8th Dec 2020 6:24 AM | Updated: 6:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        Premium Content SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        News Researchers from Southern Cross University are edging towards a breakthrough that will help keep surfers and swimmers safe. ***SEE THE AMAZING VIDEO***

        PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        Premium Content PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        News IT'S one of the most famous pieces of public infrastructure.

        7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        Premium Content 7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        News School holidays are fast approaching, and while kids are cheering, parents are...

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.