Ruby Rose to play ‘gay’ Batwoman

Ruby Rose’s star is about to shine even brighter after it was announced she will play Batwoman in a new US TV series. Picture: Mega

RUBY Rose better be getting her superhero suit ready, with the Aussie star signing on to play famous comic book hero, Batwoman, in a new US TV series.

Rose's character will first make her debut in US TV network CW's annual crossover episode between four of the network's DC shows: The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

But the network is also reportedly developing a series based around the character, reports Variety.

If Batwoman is does get the final green light, the Rose - who is openly gay and identifies as gender fluid - will head the first TV series focusing on an LGBT superhero.

"Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence," the CW said in a statement.

"But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."

Rose hinted at big news coming after attending the premiere for her latest film, the shark thriller The Meg, in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"To all my fans who were upset I couldn't stay back after the premiere to sign pics and take photos … I promise tomorrow you will know why … I never ignore my fans. but I had to bounce to something immediately and you will know why tomorrow. XXX trust me :)," Rose wrote on Twitter.

"The whole cast are at the after-party right now … celebrating our hard work finally making it to the big screen and I can't go because … news … big news. I'm working … and I'm doing it for you."

Rose's US career continues to rise; she first gained notice in Hollywood after joining the cast of Orange is the New Black in season three as Stella Carlin, a love interest for Taylor Schilling's Piper character, and has since had big screen movie performances in Pitch Perfect 3, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2, as well as The Meg.