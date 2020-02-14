RSPCA speak out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

A cat suffering from bilateral dark brown discharge in both ears and moderate conjunctivitis found at Happy Paws Animal Shelter.

A cat suffering from bilateral dark brown discharge in both ears and moderate conjunctivitis found at Happy Paws Animal Shelter.

THE RSPCA has spoken out following the conviction of an Eatonsville animal rescue shelter founder for failing to provide necessary veterinary treatment to eight cats under her care.

Happy Paws founder Sally Ann Rogers, 69, who was previously convicted of six counts of failure to ensure several cats in her care received veterinary treatment in 2017, was sentenced to a three-year community corrections order, subject to the conditions that during the term of the order she be of good behaviour and appears before the court if required.

She was ordered to forfeit custody of the eight cats within 28 days and was banned from purchasing, acquiring or taking possession or custody of any feline for a period of two years. She was also ordered to pay costs of $11,462 to RSPCA NSW.

RSPCA NSW Chief Inspector Scott Meyers said it was unfortunate that a person in charge of an animal welfare rescue group committed cruelty offences towards animals in her care.

"This conviction represents the importance of thorough and routine vet examinations to maintain the optimum health and wellbeing of animals in a person's care, particularly as an animal rescue group, which has a higher expectation placed up on them by the community to properly look after and provide necessary treatment to their rescue animals," he said.

"It is the second time the defendant has been charged and convicted for failing in that responsibility."

On July 31 2017, a team of RSPCA inspectors and veterinarians attended the woman's Eatonsville property, where they assessed the condition of 58 cats and kittens.

According to evidence tendered by the RSPCA, every cat was photographed and identified, and blood and other samples taken.

Rogers was issued written directions to obtain veterinary treatment for medical issues identified in eight of the cats, including time frames for compliance that ranged from immediate action to the provision of treatment or further consultation within seven days.

The vets determined that there was a failure to provide necessary vet treatment to six cats for moderate to severe dental disease for a period not less than three weeks prior to examination.

Two cats were found to have Grade 3 dental disease. Four cats were found to have Grade 4 dental disease, the most advanced stage of the disease, which is irreversible and associated with severe inflammation and ulceration of the soft tissues in the oral cavity, gum recession, loose or missing teeth, infection and purulent discharge at the gum line.

Photo of cat number 24 with Grade 4 dental disease

Photo 2 of cat number 9 with Grade 4 dental disease.

Photo of cat number 53 who had bilateral dark brown discharge in both ears and moderate conjunctivitis.

The court heard the disease is an extremely painful and debilitating condition and caused the cats unnecessary pain and suffering.

The vets determined that there was a failure to provide necessary vet treatment to four cats for chronic infections of the external ear canals (otitis externa).

The condition would have been present and identifiable by a person caring for the cats for a period no less than seven days prior to examination.

Left untreated, the condition causes significant inflammation and pain and can lead to the rupture of the ear drum, risking the development of middle or internal ear infections capable of spreading to the brain.

In Ballina Local Court this week, magistrate Karen Stafford commented that the defendant demonstrated a "degree of arrogance toward the RSPCA's opinion" and that there seemed to be a "wilful blindness as to the necessity of having the cats treated".