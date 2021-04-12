Royals emerge, Prince Andrew speaks

Prince Andrew has emerged, speaking in public and paying tribute to his father Prince Philip.

Prince Andrew emerged on Sunday alongside brother Prince Edward, attending a service for members of the royal family in the chapel at Royal Lodge Windsor.

Both sons spoke, with Prince Andrew describing the death of his father on Friday as a "terrible loss" and an "enormous change".

It is the first time Andrew has spoken publicly since his controversial BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 when he stepped down from official duties surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 62-year-old, who has been described in some reports as looking "exhausted", said the Queen was "incredibly stoic, as you would expect".

He said the Queen described his passing as "a miracle" and she has spent her time since Philip's death "contemplating".

"She described it as having left this huge void in her life," he said.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation"



Prince Andrew describes the Duke of Edinburgh as a "remarkable man" and says his death has left "huge void" for the Queenhttps://t.co/SyGxs5x8Smpic.twitter.com/8j0MOfHCJj — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 11, 2021

He revealed the family had been rallying around their 94-year-old mother "to make sure we're there."

"He was a remarkable man," Prince Andrew said.

"I loved him as a father, he was so, calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. He was always someone you could go to and he would always listen. It's a great loss."

He remembered a conversation with his father on the phone a few months ago where Prince Philip said "We're all in the same boat', and we must always remember that".

He said his father's death had made him feel closer to others across the world who had lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we are in the same boat. Slightly different circumstances because he didn't die of COVID, but we're all feeling a great sense of loss," he said.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else."

Meanwhile, Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son, said his father's death was "a dreadful shock" and the family were "still trying to come to terms with that".

"It just goes to show: he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people."

The Countess of Wessex, Edward's wife, said the Queen is "thinking of others before herself".

Sophie Wessex said Prince Philip died "gently" as if "somebody took him by the hand".

As she left, she said: "You know it's going to happen but when it happens it's just this massive, massive hole.

"It was so gentle, it was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went.

"Very, very peaceful - and that's all you want with somebody isn't it?

"I think it's so much easier for the person that goes than the people left behind.

"We're all sitting here looking at each other going, 'This is awful'."

Princess Anne released a statement overnight, saying she knew her father's death was coming, "but you are never really ready".

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," she wrote.

"His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

"I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities. I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.

"I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched.

"We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."



A message from The Princess Royal following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/LqX46BeIVhpic.twitter.com/YkZxOTSrUM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

Earlier, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton updated their official website, The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with a black-and-white portrait of a smiling Philip.

It reads simply: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921- 2021."

They also published the official royal family statement, which was released at the time of Philip's death on April 9.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the royal family announced in a statement.

Prince Philip "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle. His death follows a recent four week stay in hospital and heart surgery. He was discharged and returned home on March 16.

Prince Charles made an emotional on-camera statement to his father, where he spoke of his family's "sorrow."

After attending morning service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints, The Duke of York, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Lady Louise met Windsor Estate workers to thank them for their support, particularly over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/uSUVQN2Jbo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

The Prince of Wales pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/tDP0rkKGzc — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 10, 2021

Charles said he misses his father "enormously" and the Duke would be "so deeply touched" by the outpouring of grief.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth."

Buckingham Palace today announced that Prince Philip's ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

However, while Prince Harry will travel to the UK to be with his family for the service, his wife Meghan will remain at their US home.

Originally published as Royals emerge, Prince Andrew speaks