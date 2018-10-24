Menu
Login
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
News

Royal visit cut short over 'security risk'

24th Oct 2018 12:50 PM

THE DUCHESS of Sussex has been abruptly rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a "security risk".

Meghan was visiting the Suva Municipal Market, but the crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of her got so big that the engagement had to end early.

The Ducess spent just six minutes at the market and only managed to meet a handful of people before she was ushered along.

She was initially supposed to be there for about 20 minutes, but security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Reports are saying the decision came directly from Kensington Palace.

Thousands of Fijians have been on the streets all day hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess, with more reportedly climbing onto roofs of buildings.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks fiji meghan markle and prince harry royal visit security risk

Top Stories

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News BYRON Bay Schoolies HUB receive grant to provide much-needed expert training

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News Bangalow Show set to be a huge affair

    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Local Partners