Meghan's subtle ANZAC tribute

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Sydney’s Hyde Park for the first engagement on day five of their Australian tour. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kicked off day five of their royal tour of Australia at Sydney's Hyde Park where they attended the opening of the revamped ANZAC Memorial.

The royal couple laid a wreath at the front of the refurbished 1930s Art Deco building.

Just before 10am, Prince Harry arrived in full military uniform and Meghan in a black dress and hat.

The Duchess has been showcasing the work of Australian designers over the first few days of the tour, but today she chose a frock by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead.

The choice is perhaps a subtle nod to the military partnership between Australia and New Zealand to which the royal couple paid their respects today. Her hat is by London milliner Philip Treacy.

Prince Harry arrived in military uniform. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

HARRY STANDS AT ATTENTION

Harry and Meghan have laid a wreath on the memorial steps, and as a piper played the military lament, Prince Harry saluted. The Duke also saluted while the Australian national anthem was played.

The couple bowed their heads as a minute's silence was held to honour the fallen, and Prince Harry stood stiffly at attention by his wife during the military presentation of arms.

Prince Harry salutes. Picture: Candace Sutton

Aboriginal elder Uncle Roy Mundine gave a moving welcome to country before NSW Governor David Hurley addressed the crowd.

Harry and Meghan listened to Mr Hurley describe how the Prince's relative Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester had opened the memorial in 1934 and now Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex, would open the new wings of the memorial.

Security is tight at the invitation-only event, as it has been during every event on the royal tour. Snipers could be seen atop nearby hotel and office buildings.

Sniper police are stationed on the top of a nearby hotel.

Neighbours of the ANZAC memorial welcomed the couple with a cardboard cutout.

COUPLE TO KICK OF INVICTUS WITH A CHALLENGE

The 2018 Invictus Games has kicked off on Sydney's Cockatoo Island with the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

Over the day, competitors from 12 countries will participate in three challenges featuring one water obstacle course and two precision driving challenges, one involving cones to test the driver's skill and mastery over the car.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be arriving in the afternoon to watch which country secures the first gold medal of the competition, started by Prince Harry.

Harry will officially open the Games at a ceremony at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

The fourth version of the international sporting event will feature 500 competitors from 18 nations competing in 11 medal sports including archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sailing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and rugby.

Prince Harry's inspiration to create the games for wounded and ill veterans and serving military personnel came from his decade-long service with the British Army.

He was convinced sport could help wounded veterans "fix their lives" and raise awareness about the role they can play in the community.

The games, to be held over the week, are at the centre of Harry and Meghan's first royal overseas tour.

They have already delighted fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Dubbo.

- AAP

