After falling out with her former bestie Candice Warner during a fist fight on Australian television last week and announcing on radio the women's friendship is over, Roxy Jacenko has refused to let her client and former friend walk from her talent agency after learning a disaffected Warner has been in talks with rival company, The Society Agency.

Candice Warner and Roxy Jacenko duke it out on SAS Australia. Picture: Nigel Wright

On Friday night Jacenko provided this column with a copy of the relevant page of Warner's 2016 contract in which she agreed to give three months' notice before quitting Jacenko's Ministry Of Talent agency.

The women's relationship came unstuck after the pair were pitted against one another in a boxing match on Channel 7's SAS reality show, which was filmed in September.

While Jacenko refused to fight her friend, Warner proved herself more than up to the task, smacking Jacenko about the head repeatedly.

Afterwards, during an interview with KIISFM, Jacenko claimed Warner had sacked her.

"People will always let you down. I believe after what I did for Candice that it was a real smack in the face, pardon the pun," she said.

Jacenko comforts Warner at her husband David Warner's press conference about the cricket ball-tampering scandal in 2018.





The two women appeared inseparable in 2018 after the former ironwoman's husband David Warner was engulfed in the Australian cricket team's ball tampering scandal. Warner could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Roxy slaps Candice with contract fine print after bust-up