Roundabouts and roads, all you need to know

Ballina Shire Council is undertaking works at the intersection of Fox and Cherry Streets to improve motorist safety.

ROADWORKS in the Ballina Shire mean changes for motorists this week.

Fox Street and Cherry Street roundabout update

The underground water main works are now complete and full construction of the roundabout will commence following changes to traffic arrangements.

During construction the following traffic arrangements will be in place from Thursday, August 6:

• Cherry Street at the intersection will be reduced to one-lane for South bound traffic only

• Cherry Street North bound traffic will be diverted along Bentinck and Moon Streets

• Fox Street, at Cherry Street, will be closed to through-traffic.

Hospital parking will be maintained throughout construction.

These works are expected to be completed by October 2020 (weather permitting).

The council appeals to emergency services to be aware of the changes to traffic conditions.

The Coast Road, Skennars Head

Ballina Shire Council's contractor will complete the final asphalt road surfacing on The Coast Road at Skennars Head.

To minimise interruptions, northbound traffic will be detoured via North Creek Road and Skennars Head Road, from 7am to 5pm tomorrow (August 5).

Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time. Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.