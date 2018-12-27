Round two SuperCoach Big Bash Bible.

Round two saw an Englishman crack the first double century of the SuperCoach season, while many were left to rue skippering Alex Carey over Afghani star Rashid Khan.

Here's what we learned from Round two and where we should be looking for the upcoming fixtures.

STUDS

Tom Curran ($148,000)

The English bowling all-rounder knocked out a double century in the Sydney derby loss to the Thunder.

Owned by just 5.6 percent, Curran (204) took 3/24 and belted 62 off 40 balls despite coming in at number seven for the Sixers.

His position down the batting order makes him a relatively risky purchase, but with low ownership and the Sixers on the double in Round three he could be a serious POD with upside.

Be wary of chasing last week's points, Curran's knock was an outlier based on his history with the bat where he averages just 19.5 in T20s.

Tom Curran hit a double century in Round two. (AAP Image/Steve Christo)

Rashid Khan ($226,800)

The Afghani leg-spinner is the definition of a must-have. Khan's (182) control and crafty wrong-un make it near impossible for batsmen to get him away.

The Strikers star benefited from the double round, producing figures of 2/13 (4) and 0/9 (4) against the Renegades and Scorchers respectively.

Khan also picked up a handy 21 off 12 against the Scorchers, rewarding the SuperCoaches who gave him the captain's armband over teammate Alex Carey.

Despite having the bye this week, Khan is likely a hold for the remainder of the season and looms as a reliable captaincy option even on a single game round.

Daniel Sams ($199,100)

Sams (149) had the second highest individual score of the week making him a tantalising prospect for the Thunder's double game in Round four.

The all-rounder hit 28 off 11 coming in at six against the Sixers, while also collecting 3/30 (4) with the ball.

While he costs nearly $200k, it could be worth going a week early on Sams given he's owned by just 3.2 percent of teams.

Special mentions: Jhye Richardson (138), D'Arcy Short (127) and Mohammad Nabi (124)

Rashid Khan continued his stellar season. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)

DUDS

Ashton Agar ($154,800)

Owned by over 20 percent of teams, Agar (0) failed to trouble the scorers in the book and in SuperCoach.

Agar didn't bat with the Scorchers reaching the Strikers' target three wickets down, and he wasn't needed in the bowling department.

It's curtains for Agar who doesn't have a double until Round 10 and takes up $154k of salary cap space.

Alex Carey ($195,800)

It was a tough week for those who skippered Alex Carey (32) over Rashid Khan.

Given two cracks at amassing a respectable total, Carey hit just 5 against the Renegades then was run-out for 11 against the Scorchers.

After starring in the opening round the Strikers wicket-keeper promised plenty for new owners, but the axe now looms with the bye this week before international duties begin in Round 7.

Lloyd Pope has struggled early in his Big Bash campaign. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Cheapie watch

Lloyd Pope ($48,900)

The red-haired cult hero hasn't made the successful transition from Sheffield Shield to Big Bash.

His lofty leggies aren't suited to the short form game just yet, which isn't to say he can't adapt in the future.

Pope (1) is priced at just below $50k and the Sixers are on the double game round, but with just 4 points in two rounds he hardly screams pick me.

Jason Sangha ($78,500)

Sangha (3) couldn't match his Round one heroics, managing just 3 runs with the bat in the Sydney derby.

At $78.5k he looms as a decent cheapie option for the Thunder's approaching double round, but a promotion up the order would ease many concerns around the trade.

Jack Edwards ($46,200)

Edwards (9) has failed to fire in his opening two rounds, hitting just 9 and 13 in his pair of knocks so far.

Despite this, Edwards looms as a bargain trade in target this week with the Sixers having the double game round.

This is assuming he keeps his opening role for the side, so keep an eye on finals team lists in case he's demoted or even dropped following a fairly lacklustre campaign thus far.

D’Arcy Short will be a popular Round three captain. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Double trouble

The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers have two games each in Round three.

Outside of D'Arcy Short (127) who has lived up to his hefty price tag, there isn't tremendous amounts of appeal among the two sides.

Forget about the $263k it'll cost to recruit Short, get him in as skipper or risk falling a long way behind.

Not only has he exploded with the bat, Short has picked up valuable overs for the Hurricanes where he took 2/23 (4) against the Stars.

Elsewhere, Joe Denly looks a decent all-rounder option despite a woeful start to his BBL campaign.

Denly's form has seen him drop $34k in price, however as long as he's opening the batting and bowling for the Sixers he's hard to leave out.

Sean Abbott averages 100.5 across the first two rounds, Steve O'Keefe averages 93, while Dan Hughes appeals at $117k following his strong state form.

Tom Curran looks a trap despite a monster week, don't go chasing last week's point. The Hurricanes have the bye next round so tread carefully due to their lack of star SuperCoach players.

Jofra Archer looms as one of the better buys, while James Faulkner and Matt Wade make some appeal.

Bypassing the players mentioned above for the more SuperCoach credentialed Thunder side could be a savvy tactic this week.

The Thunder have the double next round and have the likes of Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha and Daniel Sams who will all be popular options next week.

Captain my captain

It's extremely hard to look past D'Arcy Short.

Few players on the double game round make any appeal to don the captain's armband this week.

Even if Short fails with the bat, he's proven both economical and a wicket-taker with the ball. Give Short the big C and watch the points roll in.

POD hunter (point of difference)

It could be a case of underselling the Hurricanes and Sixers players, but this round's PODs could be the proven stars with just one game.

Jason Behrendorff (98) was last week's POD and delivered with an extremely high quality display against the Strikers.

He's the third highest scorer in the competition yet is owned by just over 10 percent of teams, get on board.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Nabi has been in exceptional form for the Renegades. Owned by just over eight percent of teams, Nabi has amassed 176 points in two games.

The Afghani has been consistent with bat in hand while he's threatened with the ball.