Menu
Login
The disgraced comedian has revealed what’s in store for her character
The disgraced comedian has revealed what’s in store for her character
TV

Roseanne Barr furious over character’s death

by Francesca Bacardi
19th Sep 2018 6:57 AM

ROSEANNE Barr has revealed how the Roseanne spin-off show, The Conners, will be getting rid of her character: death by opioid overdose.

Barr appeared on Brandon Straka's YouTube show, Walk Away, over the weekend and announced that her namesake character wasn't written off gently, the New York Post reports.

"Oh ya, they killed her," she said, adding, "They have her die of an opioid overdose."

Barr slammed ABC for giving her character that ending and said it insulted the fans "who loved that family in that show".

Despite her issues, she's resigned herself to her character's end.

Barr confessed she was unhappy with her character’s ending
Barr confessed she was unhappy with her character’s ending

 

"There's nothing I can do about it," she acknowledged. "It's done. It's over."

Roseanne co-star John Goodman previously revealed that Barr's character would be killed off but didn't say how she would die.

"I guess [my character will] be mopey and sad because his wife's dead," he said.

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
axed dead entertainment race row rosanne tv show roseanne barr tv show twitter comments

Top Stories

    Truth about where you grew up

    Truth about where you grew up

    Lifestyle CONCERNING new research has revealed just how big an effect your suburb can have on you, even much later in life.

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    News Drivers using phones illegally will get an extra demerit point.

    Wildcats win on penalties

    Wildcats win on penalties

    News Byron Bay wins grand final shootout.

    Rams strike form for finals

    Rams strike form for finals

    News Rams and Rovers Match up again

    Local Partners