The Sydney Roosters are in Mullumbimby as part of their preseason preparations. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
Sport

Roosters swoop into Mullumbimby for pre-season training

Adam Daunt
8th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Sydney Roosters jetting into Mullumbimby as part of their 2021 NRL season preparations.

The tricolours are at the Mullumbimby Giants grounds for a week long training camp which will involve two public training sessions on February 8 at 4pm and February 12 at 1.30pm.

The Roosters are aiming to improve on their 2020 season form which saw them finish fourth in the regular season before losing to the Canberra Raiders in the semi-finals.

It is not the only NRL action happening in the Northern Rivers this month with the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors facing off in Lismore for a trial game on February 27.

The Mullumbimby Giants will be holding a registration day on February 13 from 11am for all any interested junior players.

