‘Absurd’: Fury over outrageous bill

The hefty bill has attracted outrage on social media. Picture: Facebook

A restaurant in Rome has been slammed after reportedly charging diners $132 for two burgers and three coffees.

A photo of the receipt showed the meal for two came to a hefty €81.40 ($132) and shocked social media users when it was shared online, The Sun reports.

The hamburgers alone cost €25 ($40.54) each, coming to €50 ($81.07).

They were also charged €8 ($12.97) for one Americano coffee and €8 ($12.97) each for two double cappuccinos, plus a service charge of €7.40 ($12).

The restaurant, called Caffe Vaticano, is situated opposite the Vatican, a popular tourist area.

It has over 1800 reviews on TripAdvisor with a rating of just 1.5 stars out of five.

However, TripAdvisor has since "temporarily suspended publishing new reviews" due to an influx of submissions following the outrage.

Many warned the restaurant did not have prices on their menu, which often resulted in tourists being charged extortionate fees.

The photo of the receipt was shared on social media, with many expressing their shock at the cost.

Facebook user Carlos said: "Wow such a rip off!! thanks for the heads up!"

One wrote: "Absurd! How are they allowed? This receipt is the most scandalous, abominable and inconceivable that I could ever see!"

However, not everyone was on the diners' side.

One person wrote on a different Facebook page: "If, in 2019, you go to a place that has an average of 1.5 out of almost 2000 TripAdvisor reviews, you deserve it a little."

Others were stunned to find them ordering hamburgers before 11am with coffee.

Another user joked: "The right punishment for those who eat burgers and a cappuccino together."

It isn't the first time tourists have been charged astronomical bills when in Italy.

In 2017, two British tourists were charged $795 for lunch in Venice after waiters brought over food they hadn't ordered.

Last year, a group of tourists were also ripped off in Venice and were charged $1803 for three steaks, some fish and mineral water.

Another man said he was also ripped off in Venice in 2018, charged $67 for a couple of small coffees and two bottles of water at a cafe in iconic St Mark's Square.

