ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

WHAT WE KNOW

Residents at The Caves must be prepared to leave at any moment.

A LEAVE IMMEDIATELY warning has been issued for the Ambrose fire which is now moving towards Mt Larcom.

A LEAVE IMMEDIATELY warning has been issued for Stanwell and Kabra, Gracemere residents are also urged to evacuate to the Rockhampton Showgrounds

Winds gusts of up to 71kmh were recorded

An evacuation centre has been opened at the Rockhampton Showgrounds

The temperature hit 43.1 degrees

The fire level has been upgraded to catastrophic

Two people have reportedly been injured in Mount Larcom

Houses have been impacted at Kabra and Mount Larcom

Schools in the catastrophic zone will not open tomorrow

Unconfirmed reports of looting in Gracemere, four adults arrested

Keppel MP says some of the CQ fires may have been deliberately lit

11.12PM: Fireys saying they are undergoing a direct attack on the Gracemere fire to get them under control as conditions ease. Fatigue management is becoming an issue however.

10.20PM: Rockhampton Regional Council says it's getting a lot of phone calls from people wanting to register they're safe and sound and have evacuated from Gracemere, Kabra and Stanwell.. "We're extremely glad to hear it, but please do not call the LDCC as we're not the right site to register on - the place to register is with the Red Cross and they have a website up and running now for people to access. Thanks everyone."

10.07PM: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has claimed on social media that some of the CQ fires may have been deliberately lit.

"Today we have seen unprecedented weather in Central Queensland," she wrote.

"It was like a hot, dry cyclone that tore through the place with several dangerous fires all over Gracemere and Livingstone threatening homes. It is extremely disappointing some of these fires were reportedly deliberately lit.

"Arsonists deserve the full force of the law for the damage and risk to our community.

"Reports suggest that we still have four more days of this extreme weather so we must all prepare our bushfire plans, listen to updates and be ready to help each other out.

"Thank you so much to the men and women on the ground fighting these fires, the Local Disaster Management Group, the journalists who have been emergency broadcasting for days now, the hospital staff busy treating patients and everyone who has worked so fast today to provide the support to our community. You are amazing!"

10.03PM: Unconfirmed reports on social media claim four adults arrested in Gracemere for looting. Apparently coming in the back of Gracemere from Mt Morgan Road.

10PM: The Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Group has tonight been advised by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service that no property has been damaged in Gracemere as a result of the fires.

QFES has also advised the LDMG at the latest briefing that the fire has slowed down around Gracemere.

About 400 evacuees have attended the shelter at the Rockhampton Showgrounds with Red Cross and council staff on site.A further update is expected to be provided later tonight on conditions.

9.42PM: Disaster management group has just finished meeting in Rockhampton. Reports some people may be allowed to return to their homes at Kabra and Gracemere later this evening.

Waiting to see if visibility clears in the next hour Conditions have improved allowing fireys to get on top of fire. Extra resources being flown in tonight ahead of tomorrow.

9.35PM: People are still being told to leave immediately in Gracemere. The fire is heading east towards Gracemere and expected to impact the town in the next few hours.

Conditions are still very dangerous.Fires also burning at The Caves and Mt Larcom.

9.31PM: As the fire crisis developed, 800 head of cattle was moved out of the Gracemere saleyards under sprinklers.

9.30PM: Reports several properties at The Caves have lost power.

9.25PM: It's still 32C in Rocky but wind gusts have dropped right back to 11 km/h. At 2.30pm an 85km/h gust was recorded in Rocky.

9PM: THE FIRE at Gracemere is reducing its intensity however the danger is still very real.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk have warned Central Queensland residents the fires that engulfed the region today will continue in coming days.

"We are not through this yet"," the Premier said.

Heatwave conditions are predicted to hang around until next Tuesday.

Ms Palaszczuk said fireys are working through the night as the fire threat remains at a high level.

She said things were going smoothly on the ground and we may see an easing in conditions soon.

It will be "serious conditions" until the heatwave is predicted to end mid next week.

QFES predictive services inspector Andrew Sturgess said we have seen "catastrophic fire danger and incredible fire behaviour".

"Firefigters are working really hard to suppress that fire in Stanwell," he said.

He said residents of Rockhampton should not be worried.

"On the best available information, on the best weather intelligence, the best fuel, the best stimulation - the communities of Rockhampton won't be impacted," he said.

"Not by the flames of the fire, they may by the debris and they will definitely see the smoke.

"We are not expecting to see the fire get around Rockhampton."

As the night kicks in and temperature begin to reduce, the smoke will lower to the ground.

There are 300 firefighters on the ground on fires throughout the Central region from throughout Australia including Victoria, Western and South Australia.

Aerial tankers have also been used and have been of "great assistance".

However, they cannot operate through the night and some areas are too dangerous to have crews on the ground.

8:40PM: KABRA and Gracemere residents are again being told to leave their properties as a large bushfire approaches the towns.

The fire, formally the Stanwell fire, has crossed the highway and is approaching Gracemere and Kabra.

"The fire has crossed the Capricorn Highway near Morgan Street, Wiseman Street, Somerset Road and Moonmera Street, Kabra," the warning read.

"Structures near Morgan Street, Wiseman Street, Somerset Road, and Moonmera Street, Kabra are now under threat. Evacuate immediately if it is safe to do so. "All residents at Kabra, Gracemere and surrounds should evacuate in an easterly direction along the Capricorn Highway to the Rockhampton Showgrounds at Wandal, or a friend/family member's property if it is safe to do so.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents to leave now as this is the safest option.

8.35PM: EMERGENCY excavations are taking place in Gracemere this evening with some residents needing emergency assistance.

Residents at Ash Court requested assistance for an urgent evacuation shortly after 8pm tonight.

Another resident in Conaghan St requested for assistance for evacuation shortly before 8.30pm.

Residents from Gracemere and the surrounding areas were told to leave their homes this afternoon after weather conditions worsened and the blaze at Stanwell spread towards Kabra and Gracemere.

8.15PM: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has activated a Local Disaster Coordination Centre in the wake of multiple fires burning across the region and thousands of people evacuated.

Residents are being urged to contact the centre on 1300 652 659 for any non-life threatening requests for assistance due to the current bushfires.

The shelter at the Rockhampton Showgrounds is up and running for evacuees from Gracemere, Stanwell and Kabra areas however due to the numbers of people, residents are asked to go to family and friends if possible.

Evacuees who have animals including dogs, cats and horses are being asked to contact the LDCC to be provided with information of available areas to bring your animals.

7.30PM: UNCONFIRMED reports of structures impacted at both Kabra and Mount Larcom as crews work to protect properties near The Caves.

THE CAVES: Residents at The Caves must be prepared to leave at any time.

READ MORE HERE

MOUNT LARCOM: The fire has jumped the Bruce Hwy and all residents have been told to leave.

READ MORE HERE.

KABRA/GRACEMERE: Structures have been impacted.

READ MORE HERE

7.10PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Fire Services have issued a Leave Immediately warning for all residents of Gracemere.

QFES have said the bushfire is approaching Gracemere, Karba and the surrounding areas and residents should leave immediately as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous," the alert read.

"An intense, fast moving fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Gracemere. It is expected to impact the Gracemere township in the next several hours. The fire is expected to have significant impact on the community.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now."

Residents are being urged to evacuate to the Rockhampton Showgrounds immediately.

6PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have warned residents of The Caves to be ready to leave at any moment.

The fast-moving grass fire is burning in an easterly direction along Barmoya Rd and is likely to impact the surrounding areas.

Fire crews are on the scene, working to contain the fire but QFES has warned they may not be able to protect every property.

READ MORE HERE

5.11PM: HOMES have been impacted by fire at Kabra, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Brian Smith, from QFES, said aerial support was being used to fight the fires.

He said there had been reports of fires spotting in the township of Mount Larcom and two people had suffered minor injuries.

The Stanwell/Kabra fire has jumped the Capricorn Hwy at Middle Creek and is moving towards Gracemere in a south-easterly direction.

It's understood at least one family may have chosen to stay at Mount Larcom but Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett has directed the police to ensure they leave.

The Capricorn Hwy and Gavial Creek Rd are blocked by police.

4.55PM: QUEENSLAND Police have closed the Bruce Highway in both directions from Taylors Lane south to the Mount Larcom township.

4.40PM: THE Bruce Hwy has been cut south of Mt Larcom and Local Disaster Management Groups are unable to confirm Rockhampton will be safe, with "unprecedented" and "catastrophic" conditions.

Councillor Tony Williams, chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said entire population of Stanwell, Kabra, and Gracemere should evacuate to Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Mount Larcom residents are also being told to evacuate as the Ambrose fire threatens the township.

4.30PM: MULTIPLE fires have broken out at The Caves and Mount Etna. The locations of those fires are below;

Mount Charlton Rd

Rossmoya Rd

Barmoya Rd

QUEENSLAND Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act for the fires in the Gracemere are.

The declaration was made shortly before 4pm and encompasses the boundaries of the Capricorn Highway Wucarbrah to the Bruce Highway intersection with Yeppen Crossing. South on the Bruce Highway to the Burnett Highway, West on the Burnett Highway to Bouldercombe and then to Wycarbah.

Police are asking people within those areas to go immediately to the Rockhampton Showgrounds and register your address with police.

Buses and Ambulances are at the Blue Car Aged Facitlity in Rockhampton to evacuate residents.

POLICE are directing traffic away from Gracemere at the Gavial Creek Rd and Burnett Highway intersection.

Morning Bulletin reporters at the scene said there has been a three car accident where a car has rear-ended another at the intersection.

No one was injured.

Intensely thick smoke is now covering Gracemere.

4PM: MORE fires have broken out across Central Queensland during catastrophic weather conditions.

Traffic is backed up on the Bruce Highway between the Mount Morgan turn off and Rockhampton as people evacuate.

Reports of banked up traffic on the Bruce and Capricorn Highways into Rockhampton.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow will give a press conference at 4.30pm.

Gracemere has been blanketed in smoke from a number of fires near Stanwell and Kabra. vanessa jarrett

MOUNT ARCHER: There is a vegetation fire near Elida St.

THE CAVES: There is a vegetation fire near Mount Charlton Rd.

GARNANT: There is a vegetation fire near 815 Calmorin Rd.

GRACEMERE: There is a vegetation fire burning near Serendipity Way and Temora St.

NORMAN GARDENS: There is a vegetation fire burning near Yaamba Rd and Farm St.

ZILZIE: There is a vegetation fire burning near Monte Carlo Ave.

AMBROSE: Residents have been told to leave. READ MORE HERE.

3.15PM: Gracemere, Stanwell and Kabra residents have been told to evacuate to Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Up to 8000 people could be impacted.

The fire is fast-moving and people are urged to leave now.

READ MORE HERE

2.30PM: The temperature has hit 43.1 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology and the fire warning level has been updated to catastrophic.

Two water bombers have been called in to assist.

It is understood the the first should arrive at 4pm and the second at 4.50pm.

Fire danger rating upgraded to catastrophic for Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfields about 2.30pm Wednesday. QFES

STANWELL: The fire burning in the Stanwell area has picked up again and a large area of grass is burning.

Air support has been requested to cover the hilly terrain.

There are six crews on scene.

KABRA: There are fires burning at Hallam Rd and Hopper Rd, Nine Mile, and Bucholz Rd, Kabra.

Residents are being urged to prepare and parts of Nine Mile Rd are being evacuated.

There is no more information available from the QFES at this time.

ALTON DOWNS: No crews are on scene yet

AMBROSE: Residents have been told to leave.

2.10PM: Ambrose residents have been told to leave immediately as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

As at 1.55pm Wednesday, 28 November, a fast-moving intense fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Mount Larcom township.

It is expected to impact Gentle Annie Road, Taylors Lane, Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, Henicke Road, East End Road and the township of Mount Larcom around 1.55pm.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

People should leave the area via the Bruce Hwy and travel north. An evacuation centre has been opened at the Raglan Tavern.

READ MORE HERE.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology winds are also gusting up to 71kmh.

2PM: A vegetation fire is burning near the woolwash at Point Curtis with one crew on scene and four more on the way.

The fire is burning near Point Curtis Rd and Gladstone Rd and residents and motorists in the area are being warned to stay safe and drive to the conditions.

As many as 11 fire crews are also battling a bushfire at Josefski Rd near Stanwell that has been burning since Monday morning.

Fire at Port Curtis. Allan Reinikka

Crews arrived back on scene before 6am this morning.

No property is currently under threat, but according to reports from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services there are some homes and structures nearby.

Fire at Port Curtis. Allan Reinikka

1.15PM: A FIRE near Stenovich Rd at Ambrose has just been upgraded to Watch and Act level.

Up to 10 fire crews were called to the scene 70kms south of Rockhampton this morning shortly after 10.30am, and one more vehicle is on the way.

READ MORE HERE

1PM: THE temperature in Rockhampton hit 42.6 degrees at 12.40pm this afternoon.

Residents woke up to higher humidity this morning after the hot, dry conditions of the past few days but at noon today humidity had dropped to just 17 per cent with the north westerly winds blowing at 43kph and gusting to 50kph.

Yeppoon was 33.1 degrees at midday but felt like 36.8 with 61 per cent relative humidity.

Yeppoon's maximum temperature for today is forecast at 40 degrees and 42 degrees in Rockhampton with hot and windy conditions.

Rocky's lower humidity meant the apparent temperature, which is what it actually feels like, is 36.5 degrees.

The only town anywhere in Central Queensland, including the Central Highlands, Central West and Whitsunday region with a higher temperature than Rockhampton at lunch time was Proserpine which hit 42.8 degrees.

Several fires are still burning in the Rockhampton region. A fire burning near Ambrose has just been upgraded to Watch and Act and residents should prepare to leave.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group moved into the alert stage this morning as a result of today's Extreme fire risk.

LDMG chair, Cr Tony Williams says the council has been checking fire trails and making sure resources are available and at the ready if required.

"The LDMG will continue to keep an eye on these conditions and advise of any changes, residents will also receive a text message from the state disaster centre."

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow is urging residents to stay vigilant, hydrated and to check on elderly neighbours during the heatwave conditions that are forecast to linger for the next week.

"With today's extreme heat conditions today might be a good day to go shopping or visit our regional libraries if you haven't got air-conditioning at home," Cr Strelow said.

"Heat-related illness can be fatal, so if you have an elderly neighbour please check on them and also make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water.

"Wind changes are predicted this afternoon so we ask for residents to help by clearing their fence lines, if safe to do so, and to stay up to day with warnings through local radio stations and Rural Fire Service website."

FIRES BURNING IN THE GREATER REGION

1 Stenovich Rd, Ambrose

- Vegetation fire

- Response date: 28/11/18 10.39am

- Vehicles on scene: 7

- Vehicles on route: 4

- Last updated: 28/11/18 12.21pm

1594 Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 12:18 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 1

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:22 P.M.

Pocket Creek Rd & Carnells Rd, Wowan

- Vegetation fire

Response Date: 26/11/2018 10:34 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 2:20 P.M.

Thompson Point Rd, Nankin

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 25/11/2018 5:27 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 25/11/2018 6:57 P.M.

175 Josefski Rd, Stanwell

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 26/11/2018 11:16 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 3

Vehicles on Route: 3

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:18 P.M.

Glendara Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 11:30 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 1

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:10 P.M.

344 Bridgewater Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 26/11/2018 11:02 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 2:27 P.M.

402 Charlvue Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 15/11/2018 11:58 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 4:54 P.M.

Capricorn Highway

- Vegetation Fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 12:01 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 1

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:27 P.M.

1920 Springwood Rd, Albinia

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 24/11/2018 1:48 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 24/11/2018 6:24 P.M.

Carnarvon Gorge Rd, Carnarvon Park

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 25/11/2018 11:04 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 2

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:01 P.M.