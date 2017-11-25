WATCH: Shark net protester swims under net

UPDATE, 4.30pm:

A Department of Primary Industries spokesperson has issued a warning after activists paddled out and dove under a shark net at Lennox Head earlier today.

Residents are urged not swim or take their boat or craft near the nets, or handle or interfere with the nets, the spokesperson said.

It is an offence to interfere with or vandalise the nets, with a maximum penalty of $22,000.

"Due to the risk of injury or underwater entanglement, only trained DPI contractors and DPI observers are permitted to check and handle the nets," the spokesperson said.

"Contractors will check the nets daily, weather permitting. They are required to free all animals found alive in the nets where it is practical and safe to do so.

"If a whale becomes entangled, a trained and accredited team will attend to release it."

UPDATE, 2.30pm:

A SMALL group of protesters have paddled out to a Lennox Head shark net in rough surf conditions to protest the nets installed at five Ballina shire beaches this week.

The controversial meshing program saw 36 target sharks trapped in the nets in the 2016/17 financial year and a further 43 non-target sharks, including grey nurse, hammer heads and angel sharks, also entangled.

Protest organiser Dean Jeffreys said one freediver dove underneath the 150m long net, some 7m below the water's surface, while other protesters did a lap around the net.

"We had a bad time going out because there was a huge swell, I was on the kayak and got smashed a few times, one guy swam all the way underneath and a few of us swam around," Mr Jeffreys said.

"The freediver can swim 20m, and went right down to the bottom with fins and a mask, where the net was about two metres off the sea bed.

"If people can swim and under the nets sharks can too, these shark nets offer absolutely zero protection to beach goers.

"We looked for any tangled animals but I think the (Department of Primary Industries) had been through an hour before got there to remove them, because it wouldn't look very nice."

The marine conservationist urged the community to support non-lethal methods in its shark mitigation program.

He said his group would lobby the State Government to supply local surf clubs with drones.

"If the government is serious this is not a safety thing, and not a tourist industry thing, they should put their money where their mouth is and invest in drones," Mr Jeffreys said.

"Shark nets offer a false sense of security."

The protest comes as the Humane Society International release a blog post slamming the NSW North Coast shark net trial.

Humane Society International head of campaigns, Nicole Beynon, said the nets pose a threat to the critically endangered grey nurse shark, but are not subject to an environmental impact assessment because Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg has granted the NSW Government an exemption.

"This decision is egregious because he's using a loop hole in the law to exempt the shark nets from an environmental impact assessment," Ms Beynon said.

"We think he's abusing the law, he's making a mockery of it."

Beaches with shark nets include Seven Mile Beach (Lennox Head), Lighthouse, Sharpes and Shelly beaches (Ballina) and Evans Head.

Updates to come.

INITIAL REPORT, 11:45am

A PROTEST against shark nets will be held at a Lennox Head beach today, with activists to planning to paddle out and swim under a shark net to demonstrate its ineffectiveness.

The campaign is led by prominent Northern Rivers' activist Dean Jeffreys, who dressed like a hammer head in 2016 and cast a net over the then premier Mike Baird during another protest.

Mr Jeffreys said it's expected participants will paddle 300 metres off shore and then dive under and around a net to demonstrate how a shark can evade it.

Nets are usually 150m wide, 6m tall and set in about 10m of water.

Earlier this week, Mr Jeffreys lobbied Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright and other councillors, calling for an urgent meeting to discuss 'non-lethal alternatives' to the shark net program.

"The shark net fallacy to attract tourism is just that, a fallacy, and if (and) when an unwanted shark encounter occurs at a 'netted' beach, this fallacy will be exposed, and so will your tourist industry.

"You will then have nowhere to run.

"This just occurred at the netted Avoca beach and the local council is in severe damage control."

Councillor Sharon Cadwallader said Ballina Shire Council would consider any proven methods to reduce shark attacks, but the program was also under State Government jurisdiction.

"Shark activity in our waters is a major issue that is impacting on the whole world," she wrote in response to Mr Jeffreys.

"An issue, that to date, no proven, effective solution has been found.

"Ballina Shire, along with every other governing body I am sure, would welcome a proven solution to this ever growing problem.

"I don't know of one person who wants or enjoys seeing by catch on netted beaches, but I do believe every effort is being made to reduce that happening.

"With the statistics speaking for themselves with only one fatality at a netted beach between Newcastle and Wollongong in the last 70 years, it is clear that nets, in the absence of something better, does assist with loss of human life.

"Of course, nets will not prevent all shark interactions because they are not fully enclosed."

Updates to come.