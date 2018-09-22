Federer and Djokovic beaten in doubles

They may not have had chemistry on the court but off the court Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were chummy. Picture: Matthew Stockman

ROGER Federer and Novak Djokovic were in a position neither player is used to at the Laver Cup.

With 34 Grand Slam trophies between them, the duo came together as a dream doubles pairing but were beaten by Team World's Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson and Sock, who has never made it past the fourth round of a major in singles, put the legends to the sword with a 6-7 (7-5) 6-3 10-6 win.

Sock did, however, did win both Wimbledon and the US Open doubles this year with Mike Bryan.

Federer had previously won at the event alongside Rafael Nadal last year, but he and Djokovic weren't able to provide the same magic.

Singles are clearly Federer and Djokovic's preference, with Djokovic drilling a forehand into his partner's back, prompting embarrassed laughter all around.

Team Europe had been hoping for a clean sweep on the tournament's first day but will head into day two with a 3-1 lead.

Roger Feder and Novak Djokovic celebrate a won point.

Earlier, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund and Grigor Dimitrov gave Team Europe a 3-0 lead.

Belgian Goffin steered the defending champions with a 6-4 4-6 11-9 win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Britain's Edmund regained command in a tie-breaker before beating American Jack Sock while Grigor Dimitrov defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 at the United Centre.

Edmund broke Sock's service to capture the first set 6-4.

Sock, who came out to warm up wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey over his shirt, fought back and broke Edmund to go up 6-5 in the second set before serving it out as the crowd came alive.

Edmund then raced to a 7-2 lead in the 10-point tie-breaker that is used in the Laver Cup when the first two sets are split.

Dimitrov had 13 winners and two service breaks to win the first set 6-1, finishing it off with one of his five opening-set aces.

"It's pretty nice to play indoors - no sun, no wind," Dimitrov said. "When you get in a good rhythm you just want to follow it. I think today that's what I did."

Tiafoe was a late replacement for Juan Martin del Potro on Team World.

The 20-year-old American played in the Davis Cup semi-finals last weekend in Croatia, losing the deciding match in five sets to Borna Coric.

He played much tougher in the second set on Friday against Dimitrov, getting a service break for 4-4 before Dimitrov broke back and served out the victory in a match that featured extended baseline rallies.

- with AP