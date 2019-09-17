Menu
Singer Rod Stewart. Picture: Supplied.
Celebrity

Rod Stewart’s secret cancer battle

by The Sun
17th Sep 2019 5:49 AM

Rod Stewart has revealed he's beaten prostate cancer after a secret three year struggle.

The 74-year-old was diagnosed in February 2016 after a routine appointment and is now urging men to get check their prostates after going into remission this July, The Sun reports.

Rod Stewart, 1973. Picture: Rolling Stone: 50 Years by Jann S Wenner and the Editors of Rolling Stone
The legendary rocker opened up about his battle at a fundraiser event alongside former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood.

According to the Mirror, he told the audience that he had warned wife Penny Lancaster beforehand that he was going to use the bash to "come out".

He said his model wife replied: "Tonight would be a nice night to come out of the closet."

The rocker told the crowd: "No, it's not what you think. Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer."

British singer Rod Stewart, right, and his wife Penny Lancaster in 2007. Picture: AP
As Ronnie, who has battled lung cancer , comforted him, he continued: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.

"Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor."

He added: "Finger up the bum, no harm done."

Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart back in their Faces heyday. Picture: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns.
Rod went on to say that he believes the lord was looking after him and Ronnie, 72, agreed, saying: "Somebody up there likes us, Rod."

The charity event raised money for the ­Prostate Project and European Tour ­Foundation and was held at the Wentworth Club in Surrey.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

