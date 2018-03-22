Woman who took in Florida shooter warned cops

Rocxanne Deschamps, the woman who cared for accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz and his brother. Picture: AFP

Rocxanne Deschamps, the woman who cared for accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz and his brother. Picture: AFP

ROCXANNE Deschamps has broken her silence and told about her concerns regarding Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and how despite calls to police they did nothing to prevent the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Ms Deschamps lived next door to Lynda Cruz and her sons, Nikolas and Zachary in the Lantana Cascade caravan park.

(L to R) Rocxanne Deschamps is consoled by her lawyer Gloria Allred. Picture: Getty

After Cruz died of pneumonia, Ms Deschamps kept her promise to her neighbour to take care of her boys if anything happened to her.

However, Ms Deschamps says that in the month that Nikolas Cruz came to live with her, she had to call 911 three times because of his behaviour.

Nikolas Cruz, left, and his mother, Lynda Cruz. Picture: Supplied

She says she spoke to police after she found a receipt for a gun Nikolas Cruz bought from Dick's Sporting Store.

"When the police came we told them about the purchase of the gun and that we were very concerned," she said. "I asked them if we could stop him from getting the gun that he purchased. They said they couldn't stop him from buying or having possession of a gun.

"I told them that Nicholas was 19 years old but I felt that mentally and emotionally he was similar to a 12-year-old," she said.

Rocxanne Deschamps breaks down during a press conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. picture: Getty

Ms Deschamps said another time she saw Cruz digging a hole in the backyard, with a large, empty gun box nearby. However, she was again told by police that there was nothing unlawful in what he was doing.

On a third occasion she saw Cruz punching holes in her walls and then got punched herself by him.

"I told the officers that I was concerned that Nikolas would come back with a gun," she said. "I told the police about prior incidents that I knew of in which Nikolas had put a gun to his mother's head and to his brother's head.

Nikolas and Zachary Cruz as children. Picture: Supplied

"I also told them about other warning signs. I was very concerned that the gun, which he had purchased, might be brought into my house or that he might get the gun and use it to harm himself or others. (But) law enforcement said that nothing could be done," she said.

Cruz has admitted killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and teachers in Florida. Picture: AP

His brother, Zachary Cruz, was arrested on Monday for trespassing at the school, and prosecutors argued on Tuesday that he was a threat to the community.

Zachary Cruz was ordered held on $US500,000 ($650,000) bail.

Ms Deschamps is supporting the March for our Lives protest, organised by the student survivors of the Parkland massacre, this weekend.

STUDENT'S BOND SET AT $US12,500 FOR BRANDISHING KNIFE

It came as 18-year-old Jordan Salter was held on $US12,500 ($16,200) bond after she brought a knife with a 5-centimetre blade to Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School.

Authorities arrested her after a confrontation with another student Tuesday in the school cafeteria.

The SunSentinel reports that Jordan's lawyer Brian Reidy called the high bond "out of control" and "ridiculous" at a hearing and blamed it on fear from last month's school shooting that killed 17 people.

"I don't know when we all hit the fear button when everything is such an absolute emergency," Mr Reidy told the judge.

Jordan Salter from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was arrested for bringing a knife to school. Picture: Supplied

Later on the same afternoon Jordan brandished a knife, Gavin Stricker, 16, was arrested when cops were told he'd done the same on a bus the day before and they found a 22 centimetre blade in his backpack.

His mother explained that Gavin's sister was in one of the classrooms shot up during the Valentine's Day massacre and that school authorities told her he admitted to carrying the knife "for protection."

"I think he was as scared as the rest of us were," Amanda Stricker said. "We thought he was doing OK, and I think he wasn't doing as well as we thought he was."