Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sarah McLeod for Adelaide Confidential Picture: Supplied
Sarah McLeod for Adelaide Confidential Picture: Supplied
News

Rock god Sarah McLeod changes things up for Ballina gig

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good news for Sarah McLeod fans – she’s coming to Ballina next month.

The singer, songwriter, guitarist and now pianist is bringing her The Solo Electric Lady Tour to Ballina RSL on March 5.

Her fans will be seeing and hearing a whole other side of popular artist, but will also get to hear her play staples from her last solo album, 2017’s Rocky’s Diner.

Ms McLeod said she has migrated to playing piano in recent years and has found herself inspired by the instrument.

“I find that playing the piano seems to change the whole mood of things I write,” Ms McLeod said.

“It’s so much more emotive. The guitar for me is more of an upbeat, goodtime rock’n’roll situation, but piano really draws on the heart strings and I love it.

“It makes me write in a different way. It makes me feel different.”

But don’t worry – The Superjesus fans will also be pleased to hear the band’s hit songs will be showcased but with a slight twist.

“I’ve rewritten The Superjesus songs as beautiful piano pieces, to give them a different edge – or lack of edge,” Ms McLeod said.

“In The Superjesus I play in different tunings and that’s cool but I don’t know what the chords are called.

“So when I got to piano, I have no idea how to read music so I just sit there and tinker until I find sounds, which takes forever, but I’m really committed to the style.

“I’m finding really interesting voicings these days, like moving the bass around, and it’s making me a better guitar player, strangely.”

Sarah McLeod will be performing a the Ballina RSL on March 5.

For more information, visit www.trybooking.com/BLBWX.

ballina rsl northern rivers entertainment news sarah mcleod whatson whats on northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

        Premium Content ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

        News After a fall at home, his mum took him to hospital for a check, but it’s turned into a full-blown nightmare.

        EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Parenting Analysis of stats shows interesting trend about where we’re having kids across the...

        Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Premium Content Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Crime A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched...

        Parents invited to share healthcare choices for kids

        Premium Content Parents invited to share healthcare choices for kids

        News A new university study aims to understand how parents choose healthcare...