Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Robert Irwin's cheeky comment about sister Bindi's pregnancy (Sunrise)
Celebrity

Robert Irwin’s cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

10th Feb 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Terri Irwin has given her son Robert a playful punch on the arm after he made a cheeky comment about his pregnant sister on breakfast television.

Speaking to Channel 7's Sunrise program on Wednesday morning, the famous mother and son duo updated viewers on Bindi's pregnancy.

"She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes," Terri said.

Robert then added: "She's massive now!"

Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.
Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.

The comment caused Terri to give Robert a whack on the arm.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell have been regularly updating fans on the pregnancy and have confirmed their first child is a little girl.

Originally published as Robert Irwin's cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

More Stories

bindi irwin celebrity editors picks entertainment pregnancy robert irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reusable cups made from coffee husks a must in Lennox Head

        Premium Content Reusable cups made from coffee husks a must in Lennox Head

        News Council and businesses partnered to persuade residents to help minimise single use cups and join the scheme.

        Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

        Premium Content Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

        News It seems Byron has more gyms per head of population than much larger capital...

        SACKED: Lismore council terminates GM's contract

        Premium Content SACKED: Lismore council terminates GM's contract

        Council News Shelley Oldham is set to leave her $300,000 role with Lismore City Council which...

        Historic Ballina hotel to go under the hammer

        Premium Content Historic Ballina hotel to go under the hammer

        News The five star hotel, built in 1844, last changed hands in 2018.