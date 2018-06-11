Menu
Login

DeNiro stuns Tony Awards
Celebrity

De Niro’s two-word outburst stuns

11th Jun 2018 1:40 PM

WARNING: Strong language

ROBERT De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards after dropping the F-bomb on stage.

The actor was there to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen but had a quick message to deliver beforehand.

"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said as the crowd went wild.

The comment was such a hit with the awards show attendees that the actor then repeated the message again.

"It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump," he said.

De Niro's profanity was censored on US television with many viewers taking to Twitter to find out what exactly the 74-year-old had said.

 

 

celebrity donald trump editors picks entertainment robert de niro tony awards

Top Stories

    Will Holly out muscle Batman?

    Will Holly out muscle Batman?

    News FEARLESS Byron artist up against super heroes for an Australian Comic Award for her tale of life, love and the Bay.

    Justine Clarke is headlining Little Splendour

    Justine Clarke is headlining Little Splendour

    Whats On The kids' line up is almost as cool as the adult's one

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    Whats On A new take on Harrison's classic play anoput the Stolen Generations

    Mates cross the country for Parkinsons Disease

    Mates cross the country for Parkinsons Disease

    Health They've ridden through some of the most remote parts of the country

    Local Partners