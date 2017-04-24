Roads closed to build new roundabout

THE next stage of the Skennars Head Road and The Coast Road roundabout works will commence shortly after the Anzac Day holiday period.

To facilitate the final stages of the roundabout construction The Coast Road will be closed to through traffic with detours in place via Skennars Head Road and North Creek Road.

The road closure will be effective from Monday May 8 and anticipated to be in place (weather permitting) until the end of June.

The alternate routes for traffic heading south along The Coast Road will be:

Motorists to use North Creek Road and Skennars Head Road

The alternate routes for traffic heading north along The Coast Road will be:

Motorists to use Skennars Head Road and North Creek Road

The Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) has identified the intersection as a black spot under their safer roads initiatives and has allocated $2 million to the upgrade.

Council thanks motorists for their patience and understanding. These works are necessary to make this arterial road and intersection safer and prevent future fatalities.

Further information on the construction works can be viewed on Council's website ballina.nsw.gov.au