ROADS CLOSED: Region's roads still impacted by floodwater
NORTHERN Rivers roads continue to be impacted by floodwater, so drivers are urged to be cautious and to drive to conditions.
Do not drive through water.
There may be debris washed no them and pot holes may have developed.
My Road Info shows current road closures, but flood water can rise quickly, closing roads suddenly.
Ballina Shire Council area:
- Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar: closed due to flooding
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: closed
- Boundary Rd at Marom Creek: caution, water over the road
- Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous and Youngmans Rd: caution, water over the road
- Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum: open, but water over the road, so exercise caution
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways: caution, water over the road
- Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek, caution, water over the road
- Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange, caution, water over the road
- Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek
Byron shire Council area:
- Grays Lane near Tyagarah: closed
- Tyagarah Airfield: closed
- Beach Ave, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road
- Booyong Rd, near James Bridge: caution water over the road
- Carlyle Lane, Byron Bay: caution water over the road
- Gloria St, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road
- Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head: caution water over the road
- New Brighton Rd, Midgen Flat Rd: caution water over the road
- Redgate Rd, South Golden Beach: caution water over the road
- Shirley St, Byron Bay: Kendall St (south), Shirley St, Shirley Lane and Dryden St, caution water over the road
- Tennyson St, Byron Bay: caution water over the road
- Tyagarah Rd: caution water over the road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Rd: caution water over the road
- Whian Rd, Eureka, caution water over the causeway near Kings Rd
- Wilsons Creek Rd: caution water over the road.
Kyogle council area:
- Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure
- Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away, new bridge under construction. Temporary crossing vulnerable to heavy rain. Exercise extreme caution
- Old Tweed Rd: bridge closed, no access to national park
Lismore City Council area:
- Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon: Bridge is closed for repair. Side track is open but bridge may be opened if flooding occurs.
- Boatharbour Rd: caution water over the road
- Eltham Rd: Pavement damaged between Eltham village and Virtue Rd, proceed with caution
Richmond Valley Council:
- Ellangowan-Myrtle Creek Road, closed between Mooneys Lane and Sneaths Lane, Moonem New Italy Road, closed due to damaged road caused by culvert washed out
- Moonem New Italy Road, closed 300m west of Swan Bay New Italy Road, flooding
- Swan Bay New Italy Road, closed due to flooding, 1km north of Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road - 2.2kms south of Clearfield Road: caution water over the road
- Old Tenterfield Road - 9.3kms north of Summerland Way: caution water over the road
Tenterfield Shire Council:
- Rivertree Rd at Maryland River: Closed. Side track at the existing causeway has been washed away in the heavy rainfall. Road is closed at this location.
- Upper Rocky River Rd, 7.5km from Birririmba Rd: Closed due to heavy rainfall.