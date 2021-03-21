Roads and services impacted across the Northern Rivers

Flash flooding can close roads suddenly. Photos by Chris Pavlich for The Daily Telegraph

Heavy rain is impacting roads and services across the Northern Rivers today.

In Ballina, the council advises there are limited services at Ballina Waste Management Centre (WMC) due to heavy rainfall.

The Ballina Shire Council asks people to delay visiting the WMC today, Sunday March 21.

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is open. Please contact airlines for flight information. Flights may be delayed to due weather impacts at other airports.

IMPACTED ROADS

With this morning’s heavy rainfall there is water over some urban roads:

River Street near Bunnings

Horizon Drive, West Ballina

Westland Drive, West Ballina.

Currently the following rural roads are impacted, please proceed with CAUTION:

Boundary Road at Marom Creek

Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek

Watsons Lane @ Emigrant Creek

We encourage you to stay safe and drive to the conditions. Please stay at home if you can. But if you must venture out – DO NOT drive or walk through flood waters.

The council said: “Our crew are regularly checking roads across our shire and signposting flooded roads. Not all urban roads can be signposted – so be aware of changing conditions in your local area”.

For emergency help in floods and storms call the SES on 132 500.

For up to date road closures and cautions across the Northern Rivers visit MyRoadInfo.com.au