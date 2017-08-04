Road work on Bangalow Road to take eight weeks

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Lismore Bangalow Road about six kilometres south-west of Bangalow.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out work which involves resurfacing a 750 metre section of the road, building wider lanes and shoulders as well as improving drainage.

Work will also include building new kerb and gutter as well as the installation of new safety barriers to improve safety for all road users.

The work will be carried out from Monday August 7 between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Temporary lane closures will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.

The road will be fully operational outside of work hours, but the reduced 60 km/h speed limit will remain in place.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time, as delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out.