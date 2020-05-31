Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman’s vehicle was allegedly chased down and repeatedly rammed by another driver. File Image.
A woman’s vehicle was allegedly chased down and repeatedly rammed by another driver. File Image.
News

ROAD RAGE: Car rammed in incident at Pottsville

Holly Cormack
31st May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a road rage incident after a woman's vehicle was chased down and rammed by a male driver in Pottsville.

About 11am on Thursday (May 28), as part of a violent road rage incident, a male driver in a red Nissan Pulsar allegedly reversed into the front of a white Subaru Wagon, which had stopped on Tom Merchant Dr.

The man then left the scene without providing details and the 57-year-old female driver contacted Tweed-Byron Police to make a report.

Later that afternoon, the female driver was at Hastings Point headland taking photographs when she saw the same vehicle as earlier do a burnout in the carpark.

She proceeded to follow the vehicle to an address in Pottsville, where she started taking photographs of the red Nissan Pulsar.

Two men and a woman got out of the vehicle, and one of the men allegedly jumped onto the bonnet of the white Subaru and then started hitting the roof.

The female driver was able to drive away from this location after a period of verbal abuse.

The female driver began driving back north along Tom Merchant Dr when the Nissan suddenly appeared behind her and then drove in front blocking her.

The Nissan then allegedly reversed into the front of her vehicle and was allegedly about to do so a second time before she took evasive action by driving on grass to get away.

A report has been made to the police who are investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information which may assist Police are advised to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

byron police pottsville road rage attack
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        premium_icon New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        News WINTER law students will get a unique opportunity to learn about how myths affect our ability to solve problems in the future.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        What applicants want through proposed coastal rezoning

        premium_icon What applicants want through proposed coastal rezoning

        Council News IF the changes progress, they will seek approval for nine new lots.

        Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        premium_icon Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        Council News “THE fish kill … was significant and extremely distressing for everyone.”